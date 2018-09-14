David L. Callecod, president of Lafayette General Health, has been elected chair of the Louisiana Hospital Association board of trustees.

Parker A. Templeton, president and chief executive officer of Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, was elected treasurer.

James E. Cathey Jr., chief executive emeritus of North Oaks Health System in Hammond, previously was chair. Phyllis L. Peoples, president and chief executive officer of Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma, is chair-elect;

Newly elected at-large trustees from south Louisiana for two-year terms are Dana D. Williams, CEO of Jennings American Legion Hospital; and Michele Kidd Sutton, president and CEO of North Oaks Health System in Hammond.

Re-elected from the area as district trustees are Southwest District, Scott M. Smith, Louisiana market CEO for LifePoint Health, who oversees Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte and Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City; Bayou District, Mary Ellen Pratt, president and CEO of St. James Parish Hospital in Lutcher; New Orleans District, Warner L. Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health System in New Orleans.

Other executive council members are Bobby Savoie, of Baton Rouge; Carl Drichta, of Metairie; Alfred Doucette, of Lake Charles; Omar Aziz, and Ammon L. Miller, both of New Orleans.

The Louisiana State Bar Association presented its Honorable Michaelle Pitard Wynne Professionalism Award to Stuart R. Breaux, an associate in the Lafayette law firm Becker & Hebert LLC and assistant city-parish attorney; Pro Bono Award to Jonathan T. Jarrett, founder of The Jarrett Firm in Lafayette; Outstanding Young Lawyer Award to Loren D. Shanklin, a partner in the Baton Rouge firm Smith Shanklin Sosa LLC; Bat P. Sullivan Jr. Chair’s Award to Kristi Wagley Richard, a member in the Baton Rouge office of McGlinchey Stafford PLLC and adjunct instructor of business law and sports law at LSU; and Service to the Public Award to the Baton Rouge Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Section for its participation in a Trunk or Treat Project and also the Service to the Bar Award for its 19th JDC Civil Law Day CLE at the 19th Judicial District courthouse.

MidSouth Bank has named Layne Dodd as a vice president and commercial loan officer, based in Baton Rouge.

Dodd was a commercial lending relationship manager at IberiaBank and previously worked for Regions Bank and Premier Bank and for 12 years owned and managed Louisiana Title Services Inc. in Baton Rouge. Dodd has a bachelor’s degree in finance from LSU.

Yvette Salvatierra, Rayne City Court, was elected historian of the Louisiana City Court Clerks Association board of directors.

Other newly-installed officers are president Sherry Philips, Slidell City Clerk of Court; vice president Tonia Deleon, Bogalusa City Court; secretary Elzie Alford Jr., Baton Rouge City Court; and treasurer Guy Recotta, Hammond City Court.

Shannon Seiler Dartez, of Glenn Armentor Law Corp. in Lafayette, was selected as Acadiana panel by Louisiana Bar Foundation President W. Michael Street, a partner of Watson, McMillian & Street in Monroe, in his appointment of chairs to foundation community partnership panels and committees.

Appointees from Baton Rouge are Linda Law Clark, an attorney with DeCuir, Clark & Adams LLP, capital area panel; Russell Jones, professor of law at Southern University Law, education committee; Harry J. “Skip” Philips Jr., an attorney with Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Phillips LLP, communications committee; Matthew R. Richards, an attorney with the law firm Johnson Rhaman & Thomas/LWCC, co-chair Kids’ Chance scholarship committee.

New Orleans area appointees are Paula A. Ates, of Paula A. Ates & Associates in Saint Rose, greater Orleans panel; Alan G. Brackett, of Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett LCC in New Orleans, development committee; Christopher K. Ralston, an attorney Phelps Dunbar LLP in New Orleans, grants committee and budget/investment committee; Sherry Watters, of counsel with O'Bryon & Schnabel APLC in New Orleans, co-chair of the Kids’ Chance scholarship committee; Patricia Bonneaum of Bonneau Law Group in Mandeville, north shore panel.

Teresa D. King, an attorney in Houma, is on the bayou region panel.

The Louisiana County Agricultural Agents Association elected Blair Hebert, extension agent in Iberia Parish; Jeremy Hebert, extension agent in Acadia Parish; Sara Shields, extension agent in Pointe Coupee Parish; Lee Faulk, extension agent in Claiborne Parish;and Bobby Soileau, director of Ag Leadership Development.

Board members elected from south Louisiana districts are Central/Southwest, Dan Devenport, Lafayette Parish; Stuart Gauthier, St. Martin Parish; and Todd Fontenot, Evangeline Parish; and Southeast, Will Afton, St. Tammany Parish; Al Orgeron, St. James Parish; and André Brock, St. John Parish.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the appointment of John J. Morgan, of Crowley, and Chad R. Becnel, of Gonzales, to the Federal Grain Inspection Service’s grain inspection advisory committee for two years.

Established in 1981, the advisory committee represents the interests of all segments of the U.S. grain industry from producer to exporter. The 15-member committee typically includes grain processors, merchandisers, handlers, exporters, consumers, grain inspection agencies and scientists.