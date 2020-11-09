Waitr customers in Baton Rouge and Lafayette will now be able to get cans of beer and bottles of wine delivered from about 30 local restaurants.

The company announced Monday it was introducing alcohol delivery from about 15 restaurants in each market. Waitr started alcohol delivery from about 15 New Orleans restaurants last week said Dean Turcol, a spokesman for the Lake Charles-based food delivery service.

“We are doing everything possible to find ways to help our restaurant partners provide more services to diners in need, such as the addition of alcohol delivery,” Carl Grimstead, Waitr chief executive officer said in a statement.

Only customers 21 and older will be allowed to order beer or wine. All alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food order. Once an alcohol order is delivered, Waitr will verify your age by scanning your ID and asking you to sign a receipt.

Waitr had been offering alcohol delivery from supermarkets as part of its grocery delivery service for about two months, Turcol said.

“We anticipate adding more and more restaurants in the next days and weeks,” he said.

Plans are to expand alcohol delivery to other Louisiana markets, including Shreveport, Monroe and Lake Charles