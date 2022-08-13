Sitting in a 14-by-30 metal building on the busiest street in Lafayette that day in November 1981, David Ervin knew he needed only about 2% of the cars to turn in and patronize his business to be successful.
But he also knew this: His business — a drive-thru daiquiri stand he named The Daiquiri Factory — could very well land him in jail.
So on that first day it opened, he waited for customers. For hours, nothing happened. Then night fell and the sign lit up.
Customers first parked their cars on the property and walked up. He told them it was a drive-thru business and showed them where to line up. They knew it was illegal, he recalled, to buy an alcoholic drink while behind the wheel of a vehicle, but they did it anyway.
The first night Ervin broke even with about $500 in sales, but it did not take him long to realize he had climbed upon a very big horse. Sales exploded to the point there were days he would open at 8 a.m. with a line of cars already parked in the horseshoe driveway paved with oyster shells.
The guy who had been making $400 a week working offshore was now making $400 in an hour selling frozen daiquiris out of a window.
“From that (first day) on, every moment the business was open somebody was at the window and a sale was being made,” said Ervin, a north Louisiana native. “From the time it opened at 8 o’clock, I worked until I couldn’t stay vertical anymore. I would just fall asleep in the store, wake up in the morning, look out the window and there they were again.”
Ervin, who is widely credited with opening the first drive-thru daiquiri stand in the country that day in Lafayette, eventually opened multiple locations and inspired an iconic Louisiana industry.
None of it would have been possible if he had not first taken on city hall when Lafayette tried to pass an open container law. He won that battle.
He also took on the Louisiana State Police when he had a grand opening and traffic snaked down Johnston Street. He won that battle, too, in state court, but later lost on appeal.
Lafayette was a different city back then. The price of oil had spiked in 1980, and people had money in their pockets. The city was more of a party town.
Ervin, now 65, is in the final stages of writing a memoir about his experiences 40 years ago.
“People do like to drink and drive — this is Lafayette,” said Marty Beard, who began working at Ervin's first drive-thru right after turning 18. “A daiquiri back then was something you’d get at a fancy restaurant. Here he was, you could drive thru and get it just like an Icee. David was young and not sure what he was doing either, but it seemed like every time he had a hurdle, he jumped it. He figured out a way to get around things. He was a smart guy.
"That was one of the things Anthony Bourdain loved about Lafayette — you could drive thru and get a daiquiri. If he only knew we started the whole thing."
An idea that blew up
The origin of Ervin’s idea was a general store that operated just outside of Lincoln Parish in 1976. Lincoln was a dry parish with two universities, so the store operated just outside across the parish line and sold alcohol to college students.
The owner had bought some canned cocktails that were not popular. His wife decided to make frozen drinks out of them, and they became so in demand the couple eventually bought a frozen drink machine.
Ervin, who had been a student at Louisiana Tech, lease-purchased a machine with the idea of opening a drive-thru daiquiri stand, and the location was a no-brainer. After college, while working offshore, he often would spend his time off in Lafayette. It was a place, he said, where if you stopped and knocked on someone’s door asking for directions, they’d invite you in for dinner and there would be a party going on.
“The oil field was really kicking back then, and it was a party town,” said Cindy Everett, who worked at the Daiquiri Factory after moving to Lafayette from Cocoa Beach, Florida. “It was nothing but a party town. My dad flew me in when I was 18, and he didn’t tell me it was Mardi Gras day. I had no idea what I was walking into. When I came here, it was nothing but party all the time. Just a different kind of place.”
Before opening his business, Ervin went to the Lafayette city hall in search of ordinances and told the clerk his idea for a business. Not only did she laugh at him, but she gathered others from around the building to join in on the fun.
The officer from the state agency who gives out alcohol licenses didn’t know what to do with Ervin’s business application and ended up giving him a bar license.
Ervin's father cosigned on a $25,000 loan from a bank in his hometown of Tallulah to get him started.
Vendors initially required him to pay cash in person, but he got the business opened and running.
Then he fell back on what he learned in marketing class in college when he came up with daiquiris in 15 flavors, even though customers generally favored strawberry.
A writer from the Smithsonian Institute shared that by doing that, Ervin changed the meaning of what a daiquiri was in the American lexicon. Long known a a drink that originated in Cuba after the turn of the century, the daiquiri now referred to any frozen cocktail.
“I polled a lot of people, and no one knew what a daiquiri was to begin with,” Ervin said. “Now everywhere where you see the word ‘daiquiri,’ it’s because of the branding I did. It’s because of some 26-year-old college dropout.”
Taking on city hall
Harold Parker had known Ervin — whom he still refers to as “Tater” — for years. He came to Lafayette to help run the business after Ervin told him he was so swamped “I don’t even have enough time to count money,” Parker recalled. After about a week Ervin made him manager, and Parker replaced the whole staff.
Interest, too, poured in. Media inquiries came from all over, even from radio stations in Singapore and Great Britain, wanting to know how a business was able to sell alcoholic beverages to drivers. The Paul Harvey Show did a 30-second spot on The Daiquiri Factory.
Other businesses did time studies, Parker said, including Popeyes founder Al Copeland, who once arrived in a limousine to inquire how the staff moved so many customers through the drive-thru line so quickly.
The Lafayette City Council created a major roadblock when it passed an open container law that forbid a driver or a passenger from consuming an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle on a public street.
An order of black balloons arrived at the business courtesy of the local Mothers Against Drunk Driving chapter, Parker recalled. Parker and Ervin each kept $30,000 tucked away in their El Caminos in case someone got arrested.
“You’ve got to understand,” Parker said. “Tater had a heck of an idea, a beautiful logo and a great name. They didn’t like the drive-thru window but also didn’t like the fact that two north Louisiana boys came down there and made a lot of money. I think we figured it up one time that the only thing square-footage-wise in that parish made more money was an oil well, and that’s because it was only 8 inches by 12 inches. But square footage, we were kicking out more money than anybody.”
The ordinance threatened the future of the business, which was, as luck would have it, just about 10 feet outside of the Lafayette city limits. Councilman W.M. “Dub” Hudson, who drafted the ordinance, said it was not directed at any one business, according to a report in The Advocate, but Ervin knew better. He pleaded his case, noting how his frozen drinks were too cold to guzzle, making it hard to anyone get drunk while driving.
Mayor Dud Lastrapes had 10 days to sign the ordinance, and Ervin planned a response. His first move, an idea courtesy of his roommate’s mother, was to put a piece of tape over the lid. And to keep the police from pulling over every customer, they began offering alcohol-free frozen lemonade.
Then he organized a grand opening celebration and released radio ads announcing free 8-ounce bottles of champagne — not yet opened, of course — to the first 4,000 people to show up.
Media outlets swarmed the place that June day, as did customers. A line of cars snaked down Johnston Street in both directions.
“It was just bizarre,” Ervin said. “I told Harold, ‘Don’t sell anything until I get there because (if) we’re all going to jail, I want us to go at the same time and I’m going to bring enough money to bail us out of jail.’ I put $10,000 in hundreds in my back pocket to go to work that morning. I told my employees if you show up for work, that’s fine, and if you don’t, that’s fine, too.”
State police were parked across Johnston Street, and at one point officers “lined up like a military operation,” Ervin said, and walked across the street to hand out citations to motorists for driving on the shoulder of a state highway. Police gathered driver’s licenses and brought them back to an officer in a squad car to write citations.
Ervin filed a lawsuit and eventually won when Judge Sue Fontenot agreed that police were harassing customers when they issued 40 citations that day. She also ruled that Ervin’s tape made his drinks legal under the city’s open container ordinance.
“The biggest thing for David was dealing with the legal bull----,” said Jeff Landgrave, who managed a location Ervin later opened. “A lot of expense with that. They were always on our backs. Even after he fought all those battles, even if people would come buy by the gallon, they would come by and make sure the top was screwed on as tight as it could.”
On appeal, a 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals later ruled state police acted legally and ordered Ervin to pay court costs. Yet the court agreed with Fontenot that Daiquiri Factory was not violating the city’s open container ordinance.
Ervin went on to open two more locations in Lafayette, another in Opelousas and more in New Orleans. Soon others duplicated his business model, and drive-thru daiquiri businesses eventually became ubiquitous across south Louisiana. Competition gradually forced Ervin to close his Lafayette stores, and he eventually moved to Metairie and operated stores there.
Now retired, he still regales in the stories from of a unique concept that proved highly successful. Ask Ervin a question, and he’ll have a funny story attached to his answer. Remember that initial loan he took out with the help of his dad? He paid that off in full a week before the first payment was due.
“When I would come home from work, I would dump all the proceeds in these cardboard liquor boxes,” he said. “My only free day was Sunday because of a blue law in Lafayette, so that was my day to count money. I would dump all money on my bed. If you ever saw $100,000 in cash in ones, fives, tens and 20s, all crumpled up sitting on a bed, it would blow your mind.”