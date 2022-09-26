Steven Mathews’ entrée to the world of workforce training came via a bumpy landing in an Army helicopter.
Mathews, a Franklinton area native, served 12 years in the military and was on deployment when the helicopter on which he was traveling crashed.
“They tried to put us on a hilltop, it was foggy and the rotor came off,” Mathews said. Injured, the Army sent him for vocational rehabilitation, which eventually led him to complete automotive courses and land a training position with Toyota North America. Part of his duties included time as an instructor at a community college.
One successful transfer after another landed him in an administrative position at Guilford Technical Community College in North Carolina, where he ran the automotive division. In all, he worked for community college, full time and part time, for about 20 years in North Carolina before applying for — and landing — his job as vice president of workforce and economic development at South Louisiana Community College.
In that new role, Mathews oversees the division responsible for short-term workforce training, professional development and leisure learning. SLCC spokesperson Anne Falgout said there were some 690 students enrolled in short-term classes last fall and already some 603 during this fall semester, with more classes scheduled.
They include five students in carpentry at the St. Martinville campus; 71 in truck driving classes along with 63 graduates in the recently completed summer class in Crowley and Morgan City; 23 nurse aide students in Lafayette and Morgan City; 16 in electrical at Opelousas and Lafayette; 29 in HVAC repair at Opelousas, New Iberia and Morgan City; 12 machinist students at Morgan City; 10 phlebotomy students in Opelousas; nine plumbing students in New Iberia; 11 power lineman students in Crowley; and 11 welding students in Lafayette, Morgan City and St. Martinville. Some students take some classes for credit, but successful completion of most of the classes lead to a credential.
Falgout said SLCC’s Workforce Development department only offers courses when there is a demand from industry.
“All of our programs offer training for positions that are in high demand in transportation, construction, healthcare and manufacturing,” she said.
Mathews said he understands the needs of workforce development and community college students. He’s been there. While teaching non-credit courses in North Carolina, he took community college courses for credit and then enrolled in hybrid bachelor’s courses in professional occupational education courses and master’s courses in adult education at Eastern New Mexico University. He completed both programs.
Now 50, he returned to his home state in part for the challenge at SLCC and in part to reconnect with family. He lived in Louisiana through his freshman year in high school, then moved with his dad to California — that was his first trip out of state, he said — which was a culture shock. He’s been back in Louisiana for about two weeks and has seen only one of SLCC’s nine campuses in eight parishes. Three campuses don’t offer short-term programs.
He said he learned a lot about workforce training in North Carolina, where he established highly sought-after programs and reached out to underserved populations. Most of the courses he taught were in transportation.
“Workforce was where my heart was,” he said. “I like to see people trained. I like to meet students who are not necessarily made for college. We have tools and instructors to make them successful in jobs,” he said.
He said in many areas, the push is for academic offerings, not workforce training. He said that has shifted again, especially because of high-demand jobs.”
By enrollment numbers, he said, it appears that SLCC is meeting the needs of industries and workforce students. But he said more is possible.
Right now, he said, he’s eager to meet people in the community and to encourage more industry partners.
“We don’t know all of the needs of industry partners in the community. If there is a workforce need, we’d like to know about it. We could use more community input,” he said.