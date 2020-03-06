Giles Automotive owner Bob Giles will what he says will be the "Lafayette's longest automatic car wash" at the corner of Ridge Road in Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Called Mr. Bubbles Auto Spa, the car wash will take up two properties next to Sam's Club and will feature a 115-foot tunnel with a 246-foot wash area 246 feet long, Giles said Thursday morning. Work crews have cleared the land, and construction should begin soon and could be finished by the end of the year.

"I think this is going to be the finest, high-end automatic tunnel car wash and auto spa in Acadiana," Giles said. "We're going to have three pay stations, one for monthly subscribers, and we're spending a lot of money on a lot of specialized equipment for the tunnel, which will be the longest tunnel in the area."

Extra equipment and length will allow the car wash to offer more choices for waxes, washes, sealants, tire dressing, soap types and more, Giles said. Site plans also show 20 spaces for customers to vacuum vehicles.

Giles' company, H&A Giles Properties LLC, bought the property last month from the Durio and LeBlanc families for a combined $900,000, land records show.

The Flower Bed, which was also at the location, has moved to the 4200 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.