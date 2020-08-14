Neel-Schaffer Inc. has named Ting Yi as a senior transportation engineer in the firm’s Lafayette office.

Yi was traffic lead/tasks manager in Aecom's Austin, Texas, office. She has more than 12 years of experience in transportation engineering and specializes in travel demand modeling, traffic simulation and operation, and transportation data analysis. Yi holds bachelor's and master's degrees in civil engineering degrees from Tongji University in China and earned a doctorate in civil engineering from North Carolina State University.

Primary care providers Dr. Rebecca Curran and Dr. Richard Luneau have joined the Lourdes Physician Group.

Curran will share an office with fellow Lourdes Physician Group family medicine physician Dr. Ray Quebedeaux at 2932 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite B, adjacent to a Lourdes Urgent Care. Luneau’s office is at 601 W. St. Mary Blvd., Suite 210.

Curran specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and management of hypertension, chronic kidney disease, preventive care and well women care. She earned a medical degree at the University of Cincinnati, where she also completed a doctorate in epidemiology and a residency in family medicine. She previously served as an adjunct assistant professor in the Biomechanical Informatics Department and a visiting instructor in the Family and Preventative Medicine Department at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Luneau, a Marksville native, is versed in diagnosing and managing patients with diabetes, hypertension and other acute and/or chronic conditions. He earned a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine before completing an internship and a rural family medicine residency at LSU Health Science Center in Shreveport.

Jenny Hale, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Trahan Real Estate Group, has earned the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist designation,

Hale had to complete a certification curriculum designed for marketing luxury residential properties to affluent buyers worldwide, with participation based on agents meeting strict production guidelines. Only 10% of the company's more than 94,000 sales associates have been awarded the designation.