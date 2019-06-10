David Callecod - Lafayette General Health from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
David Callecod hit the ground running when he was hired by Lafayette General Hospital in July 2008 as its president and CEO.
Under the leadership of LGH’s board of directors and its vision of creating a strong regional health care network, Callecod oversaw the partnership with St. Martin Hospital in Breaux Bridge within a few months of his arrival.
Callecod talked about his start and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
Back then LGH had two facilities with 1,700 employees and $170 million in net revenue. It now has 4,600 employees with net revenue of $750 million in facilities the system owns which include Lafayette General Orthopaedic Hospital, Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, St. Martin Hospital, University Hospital & Clinics, Acadia General Hospital and Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital.
LGH also enjoys partnerships with Abbeville General Hospital, Bunkie General Hospital, Cardiovascular Institute of the South, Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Jennings American Legion Hospital, and Opelousas General Health System. When you combine all partners of LGH, the collective net revenue is $1.1 billion.
Callecod , who is now chair of the Louisiana Hospital Association, is passionate and optimistic about the opportunities LGH has to positively transform health outcomes in south Louisiana, and every hospital LGH has acquired has moved into the highest patient satisfaction rankings.
Lafayette General's main campus serves as the Level Two Trauma Center for all of Southwest Louisiana covering the geographic region from the Atchalayafa Basin to the Texas border.
From an economic development perspective, maintaining access to this high acuity health care in Lafayette prevents patients from transferring to larger regional centers such outside the area.