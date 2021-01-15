New commercial
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 1014 N. University Ave., Lafayette; Quality Painting Contractors, owner and applicant; description, new warehouse; Stellco LLC, contractor; $200,000.
APARTMENTS: 100 N. University Ave., Lafayette; Bottle Art Lofts Phase II, owner; T. Baker Smith LLC, applicant; Palmisano Construction LLC, contractor; $8,868,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 701 Vincent Road, Lafayette; Lynwood Broussard, owner; West Construction LLC, applicant; West Construction LLC, contractor; $263,000.
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 100 W. Bluebird Drive, Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School System, owner; description, JROTC Comeaux High School; Terrell Crochet, applicant; JC Construction LLC, contractor; $1,000,000.
Commercial additions, alterations
MEDICAL OFFICE: 214 Southcity Parkway, Building 1, Lafayette; Kevin and Laren Swan, owner; description, Suites 101, 201, 301; Amy Comeaux, applicant; Benchmark Builders LLC, contractor; $1,700,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 5826 Johnston St., Lafayette; Cultivation Kitchen, owner; description, small commercial kitchen within retail; Top's Appliances & Cabinetry LLC, applicant and contractor; $47,500.
OFFICE BUILDING: 309 Settlers Trace Blvd., Lafayette; The Picard Group, owner; ACSW Architects, applicant; LA Consultants LLC, contractor; $400,000.
New houses
120 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $229,500.
116 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
130 Chemin Alma, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $256,500.
200 Creek View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
118 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $301,500.
107 Pooler Drive, Lafayette; Reliance Real Estate Group LLC; $162,000.
500 N. Montauban Drive, Lafayette; Sandra Booker; $279,000.
202 Student Drive, Lafayette; Jerry Guye III; $270,000.
143 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $211,500.
145 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $207,000.
119 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.
117 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.
115 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
112 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $306,000.
110 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $229,500.
120 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.
122 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.
124 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.