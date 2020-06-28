The nursery at Red Lerille's Health and Racquet Club will be closed for at least two weeks because an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Red's made the announcement Sunday on its Facebook page, noting that parents of children who were in the Red's nursery during the last two weeks while the employee was working have been notified by phone.
"We are very concerned about the safety and well-being of all our members and workers, especially our children," the gym's post said. "Therefore, we are closing the Nursery until further notice — at least 2 weeks — until all of the workers can be tested and we feel confident that they are COVID-free."
This isn't the first Red's employee to test positive for the virus.
Last week, Red Lerille confirmed a number of employees had tested positive for the virus, resulting in the temporary closure of the basketball court and hot plunge facilities.
The gym will remain open to members, as employees continue to encourage members to follow guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"We still feel confident that exercising and staying in shape is one of your best defenses against the virus," Sunday's Facebook post said. "We recommend that you continue to follow the CDC guidelines."
Red's encouraged members to wear masks, wash and sanitize their hands frequently, clean equipment before and after use and practice social distancing.
"We understand and appreciate that everyone wants to continue their activity level and get back to a normal life," Lerille wrote on Facebook. "We hope to re-open the Basketball Court soon, but only if we can do so safely. We will re-open if we can get cooperation with social distancing and a limit of 2 persons per goal. We will inform you as soon as this decision is made.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding. We will continue to do everything we can to protect our members and our employees."