Blue Rolfes, longtime anchor of KLFY who is now communications director for the Diocese of Lafayette, discussed her career as a journalist, balancing family and work and her love of Lafayette’s culture with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Rolfes moved to Lafayete in 1978, and her first job was with the Diocese, filming masses on Saturday afternoon for airing on Sunday mornings. KLFY then offered her a position as a general assignment reporter. Up to that point, she had never been on air, but she loved it from the beginning.

She quickly became the anchor of Meet Your Neighbor and also served for years as the anchor of the 6 and 10 p.m news. Between shows, she would run home to help the kids with homework, and then head back to the station for the 10 p.m. news. She was with KLFY for 38 years before retiring in 2017.

Rolfes provided weekly animal welfare segments alternating between efforts to find homes for abandoned animals in her “Adopt-A-Pet” reports and providing information on animal health to pet owners. Her work with homeless animals resulted in several additional family members, Katie and Lucy, two beautiful mixed-breed dogs who are former residents of the Lafayette Animal Shelter, along with Maverick, a Siberian Husky.

Rolfes met her husband, Dee Stanley, when he was a newly hired reporter at Channel 10.