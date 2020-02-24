Lafayette-based Golfballs.com has named industry veteran Greg Palmer as company president.

With more than 15 years of experience in sales leadership and strategic business development, Palmer will focus on directing companywide growth initiatives. Palmer spent a decade ingrained in the golf industry at GolfNow, a division of Golf Channel, as vice president.

“I could not be more enthusiastic about the opportunity at Golfballs.com,” he said. “We have a phenomenal team and platform and are poised for continued accelerating growth in the years ahead. Our teams are leveraging proprietary technologies to offer golfers customized products, printed on-demand, at the speed of Amazon. As consumer demand continues to increase for customized products, I absolutely love our position in the market.”

Palmer was previously chief sales officer with VaxCare where he worked to amplify the company’s sales performance delivering substantial increases in revenue growth.

“Having someone of Greg’s background and caliber join the Golfballs.com leadership team is going to be a tremendous asset for the company,” said Tom Cox, Golfballs.com CEO. “Greg brings a keen understanding of the industry, coupled with over a decade of experience helping to scale businesses through organic growth and acquisition.”

Located at 126 Arnold St., Golfballs.com recently opened a 4,920-square-foot space at 100 Central St. on the building’s third floor, according to lease documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.