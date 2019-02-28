Women’s apparel retailer Victoria’s Secret will close 53 stores in North America, multiple news outlets are reporting Thursday afternoon.

Ohio-based L Brands Inc., which owns Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, made the announcement late Wednesday but has not released a list of which stores will close, Bloomberg reported.

Victoria’s Secret has one store in the Acadiana Mall. It also has a store in Baton Rouge in the Mall of Louisiana, three stores in New Orleans and eight others in Louisiana.

Bloomberg reported the number of closures is three times the number of stores it’s closed on average in recent years. The closures will also drop the company’s square footage by 3 percent while it continues to grow Bath & Body Works, which has been more successful.

If the Acadiana Mall store closes, it would follow a string of recent closings there. The Gap, Gap Kids and Banana Republic stores closed last month, Things Remembered closed earlier this week and Payless ShoeSource will close all its stores and file for bankruptcy.