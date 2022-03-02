A newly formed upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Lafayette secured a $90 million commitment from a Dallas-based private equity firm for work in the Permian Basin and other areas of Texas.
Slant II, co-founded by Stewart Stover and Jeff Etienne, got the commitment from Pearl Energy Investments to pursue acquisition and development opportunities, company officials announced.
Prior to Slant II, Stover, Etienne and the existing Slant I management team have acquired, optimized and developed upstream assets in various onshore basins.
“We are very appreciative of the ongoing support from Pearl,” Stover said. “We have had a great partnership and view this additional commitment as an opportunity to continue to execute our business plan.”
Pearl Energy Investments has $1.2 billion of committed capital under management and focuses on partnering with best-in-class management teams to invest in the lower-to-middle market North American energy and sustainability sectors. The firm typically targets opportunities requiring $25 million to $150 million of equity capital.