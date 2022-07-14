ommunity organizations will host the 2nd Chance Job Fair for anyone justice involved, formerly incarcerated and the public July 21.
The event will be 10 a.m.-noon July 21 at Philadelphia Christian Church, 200 W. Willow St. and will give people a chance to connect with companies that are currently hiring. Attendees can learn about resources in Lafayette and the surrounding areas for current and formerly incarcerated persons and their families.
“The companies and resource providers participating in the 2nd Chance Job Fair understand the importance of providing employment opportunities to a broader talent pool in the region,” says Mandi D. Mitchell, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “Companies that are willing to hire formerly incarcerated persons help make the transition from incarceration into the community smoother, provide greater opportunities for success for the individuals they hire, and provide mutually beneficial economic outcomes for the individuals, the employer, and the community as a whole.”
To view a list of participating companies, visit lafayette.org/2ndchance.
Two job fair preparation events will take place at Fellowship Full Gospel Ministries, at 138 Friendship St., at 10 a.m.-noon Saturday and will offer free haircuts, professional clothing and support services. On Monday, Pastor Charles Banks and career specialists from Acadiana Workforce Solutions will provide resume assistance and advice to prepare for the job fair and meeting with the employers.
The job fair is presented by Beacon Community Connections, Fellowship Full Gospel Ministries, Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Department of Corrections-Probation and Parole, Louisiana Workforce Commission/Acadiana Workforce Solutions, and VOTE: Voice of the Experienced,
For more, call Jessica Hall at 337-315-5220 or Jessica.hall@lafayettesheriff.com, Banks at 337-344-9345 or revcebanks@hotmail.com or Acadiana Workforce Solutions at 337-347-9115.