Hospice of Acadiana is over half way to its goal of raising $2.3 million for an in-patient hospice facility next to its current campus at 2600 Johnston St.

The proposed 6,500-square-foot facility will have 10 in-patient suites, a chapel, family kitchen, dining and living areas, a meditation garden with walking paths and an enclosed garage.

As the only nonprofit hospice care organization in Acadiana, Hospice of Acadiana provides most of its services as at-home hospice and at nursing facilities. The facility, which will be at 105 St. Christopher St., will also allow staff to take in homeless patients during their final days.

"A lot of times patients get to the point where they're unable to receive hospice care in their homes because their disease can't be managed... or they don't have a home that's conducive to the dying experience," said Kacee Thompson, executive director for the Hospice of Acadiana Foundation. "So this will allow us to be able to transfer them to a hospital-type facility that's more residential in its feel."

Hospice of Acadiana currently employs 80 but will add 30 nurses, aids, social workers, chaplains and a facilities person, Thompson said.

So far $1.2 million has been raised for the project. Officials plan on breaking ground in July with construction expect to finish in late summer 2021.

Donors can contribute through naming opportunities that are available for parts of the facility to be named after loved ones by calling 337-232-1234, Thompson said. Donations can also be made online.

"It'll be staffed 24/7, 365 days a year and will be really unique as we'll have medical capabilities as it relates to hospice... but it will look and feel like a house for all practical purposes," Thompson said.