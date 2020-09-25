United Way of Acadiana has named Blair W. Green as director of its newly created community engagement department.

Green will oversee the marketing and volunteer staff that focus on developing the brand experience for agency stakeholders; crafting and executing strategies that enhance visibility; and composing messaging to enhance the community’s understanding of UWA and the programs it supports.

Green was director of marketing and community relations for Southern Lifestyle Development. She worked for One Acadiana as director of events from 2015 to 2017 after spending nearly a decade in Los Angeles and New York City working in the experiential marketing field. She is currently serving on the board for the Lafayette Planning and Zoning Commission and is a new board member for Healing House. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi.

“The Community Engagement department will undoubtedly elevate the experience of donors, volunteers, and followers of United Way of Acadiana, and I am confident in Blair’s leadership of this piece,” said Carlee Alm-LaBar, president/CEO.