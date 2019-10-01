The Louisiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette was recognized by Gov. John Bel Edwards for its success in assisting state businesses obtain local, state and federal government contracts.

LA PTAC experts help businesses determine whether they are eligible for contracts, guide them through the bidding process and help them manage contracts. Since 2009 it has advised 12,944 businesses, conducted 561 seminars and assisted Louisiana-based businesses in securing 35,986 government contracts worth $4.4 million while helping create or sustain 44,000 jobs.

LA PTAC is a cooperative effort among the U.S. Department of Defense, Louisiana Economic Development and UL. Its state administrative office is in the LITE Center and oversees four sub-recipient centers in Louisiana.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Ramesh Kolluru, UL's vice president for research, innovation and economic development, Edwards and LED Secretary Don Pierson “for recognizing the university’s commitment to economic development through LA PTAC.”

He praised “the entire LA PTAC staff for their passion in assisting our businesses in bringing more federal dollars into Louisiana, including Sherrie Mullins, who recently retired as LA PTAC director, and Cindy Carrier, a senior procurement consultant.”

Kolluru credited current and former UL presidents Joseph Savoie and Ray P. Authement for their commitment to the center, which was launched 30 years ago.

“This recognition is a testament to how a longstanding, collective vision at a research university can drive economic development,” he said.