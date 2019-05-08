The Taco Bell on the Evangeline Thruway on Lafayette’s northside will close, following a pattern of other businesses that have closed in that area.

The restaurant, 1224 NE Evangeline Thruway, will close, a Taco Bell corporate spokesperson said last week. The closure, which is expected to be in two months, will follow the Walmart Supercenter and Sam’s Southern Eatery closings their doors and the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission moving its offices downtown.

The franchisee, Morgan City-based B&G Food Enterprises, will make a final decision regarding the store by July 1, company spokeswoman Joline Brown said.

That section of the city, located along one of the most heavily traveled roads in Lafayette Parish, has a number of empty buildings along with a Payless ShoeSource that is expected to close this month.

B&G Food Enterprises has 10 Taco Bell locations in Lafayette Parish, part of 136 it has in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.