U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will be the keynote speaker today as the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association holds the first day of its two-day fall meeting in Lafayette.

The event, which will feature seminars throughout the day at the Doubletree Hilton Lafayette at 1521 W. Pinhook Road, is a networking event for state and national oil and gas industry representatives. Top industry leaders will cover issues that affect businesses operating in Louisiana.

Zinke, a former Congressman from Montana, will speak during the noon luncheon.

Arthur J. "Art" Price, the president of Lafayette-based Badger Oil Corp., is LOGA chairman.

Zinke will also speak during a 2 p.m. gathering at Acadiana Park in Lafayette and will announce Land and Water Conservation Fund monies, which will come from Outer Continental Shelf lease revenues and are awarded through federal matching grants, Zinke's office announced. The National Park Service administers the grants that leverage public and private investment in state and local parks.

Since 1966, Lafayette has received 21 grants totaling $1.56 million in federal funds for development and acquisition projects. Another $600,000 in grants have gone to projects outside the city.