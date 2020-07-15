Houma-based Auto Spa of Louisiana of Houma plans to start construction this year on a car wash on Pinhook Road, owner Henry Marie said.
The company bought land at 621 and 623 W. Pinhook Road earlier this month from Twin Oaks Farm LLC for $810,000, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court. It offers full service and express car washes, a lube shop, express detailing and vehicle inspections.
It is expanding into other markets in Louisiana, Marie said, and will open a Thibodaux location next week. Construction has begun on locations in Houma, Luling and Mathews.
Construction on the Lafayette location will take a year, Marie said. It will employ 10.