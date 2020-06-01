Mesh, a Baton Rouge-based brand consulting agency, is expanding into three new locations.

The 17-year-old company is adding offices in Lafayette, Austin, Texas; and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Taylor Bennett, founder and chief operating officer, said Mesh wanted to have consultants in key geographic locations across the South, who could lead strategic growth for clients and bring in new clients.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Coming out of this pandemic we realize that all brands have an opportunity to reinvent themselves and create new opportunities for growth that haven't been seen before, and we think we have the same opportunity for growth as an agency,” he said. “Through the last few months, we've realized that our size and ability to be strategic and scrappy is what is needed in the industry. Growth across all markets was the right thing to do, based on the talent and locations.”

Daniel Kedinger has joined Mesh as principal and digital director, based out of Lafayette. He had served as vice president of consumer engagement at BBR Creative for clients including Tabasco and Cox Communications.

“Daniel was hired based on our desire to have someone lead all disciplines of digital, from websites, creative, social, media, PR and overall strategy. “In addition to being very well versed in marketing, he is business-minded, which is really important to the purpose of our client/agency relationships. We are here to grow brands and businesses.”

Will Jenkins has joined as agency director in Austin. Bennett said Mesh has been looking at the city for years because of the opportunities that are there. “His work with top national brands like Southwest Airlines and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is a reflection of this ability,” Bennett said.

Hector Gonzalez, who has been with Mesh since 2017 and serves as chief strategy officer, will lead the Chattanooga office. Bennett said Chattanooga is centrally located to the emerging markets of Atlanta, Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina. “Hector is very involved in the Atlanta business and still very involved in growing our current client brands and the agency,” Bennett said.