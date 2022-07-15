Aldi will open its north Lafayette store Aug. 17, the company's website announced.
The popular discount grocer has been working on the second of three stores planned for the Lafayette market at 3210 Louisiana Ave. for months. The store will be the company’s fourth in Louisiana and third in Acadiana with three planned for the New Orleans market and two in the Baton Rouge area.
The full-service grocery store will be the first in several years to open on Lafayette’s north side and will help provide foods in an large area declared a food desert.
Company officials are expected to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the store’s opening and offer customers a chance to win a $500 gift card. Total number of employees is not known, but the first Lafayette store opened with 30 workers.
Aldi opened a store in Slidell inside a former Toys R Us store on June 2. The stores are part of the company’s aggressive growth strategy into the Gulf South region, which involves opening 23 stores this year to be served by a 564,000-square-foot distribution center just east of Mobile, Alabama, that will open this year and serve 100 new stores.
It wants to open 2,500 stores in the U.S. by the end of the year and be the country’s third-largest grocer behind Walmart and Kroger.
Aldi opened a store at 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, its first Louisiana store, in February and also opened a New Iberia store. It bought property last fall along Ambassador Caffery Parkway across from the Walmart Supercenter for what would be a third Lafayette store, but company officials have yet to comment on it.
The company has been one of the most rapidly expanding grocery chains in the country as more customers are favoring discount grocers such as Aldi and Lidl as grocery prices are escalating, reports indicate. One study from Placer.ai, a retail analyst that monitors foot traffic, compared foot weekly visits at Aldi stores with others and found that Aldi consistently well outperformed other established stores.
The store will be the first full-scale supermarket on the Lafayette’s north side to open after about 20-year run in which others have closed, leaving much of the area to be deemed a food desert. Seven stores have closed on the north side in recent years, including the Walmart Supercenter in 2018, and only three stores remain, including only two south of Interstate 10.
The area south of I-10 and east of Moss Street and Surrey Street are cited for being low income and low access at between 1 and 10 miles from access to food, USDA data shows.
While the Aldi store will be located what would be considered the periphery of the city’s north side, it will be an option for fresh, affordable produce for residents in the area that does not exist for miles, said Kevin Blanchard, executive director of the Lafayette Public Financing Trust Authority, which is partnering with the United Way and other agencies to address food deserts in Lafayette.
It will also assist with economic development in the area, he said.
“When you go around the north side and look at the empty grocery stores, those were all once the commercial anchor for a lot of other lifestyle-type retail,” he said. “Grocery stores are one of the best anchors you can have for commercial development. When it empties out, a lot of places remain vacant.”