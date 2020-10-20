Kenny DesOrmeaux, president and CEO of Abbeville-based Ecoserve, was named the Gulf Coast finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year.
Now in its 34th year, the award from Ernst & Young honors business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity while building businesses that transform the world. Regional finalists will be considered for the Entrepreneur of the Year national award in November.
DesOrmeaux, an Abbeville native, holds patents for tools and methodology that led to his founding of Offshore Cleaning Systems in 1998 and its growth into a multi-million dollar operation.
“It is our people who have been invigorated by our environmental focus,” DesOrmeaux said. “That, and their willingness to pay attention to details that have made us a success. We plan to remain on the forefront of providing environmental services and solutions that meet the needs of the ever-changing energyand petrochemical industries.”
Ecoserv was created in 2014 with the purchase of Houston-based Newpark Environmental Services and its merger into Offshore Cleaning Systems to offer a new streamlined system for oil and gas waste management. Today Ecoserv operates in the Gulf of Mexico, the Permian Basin and within the petrochemical industry across multiple states.