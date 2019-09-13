Scott Soileau is the second-generation owner of Soileau's Dinner Club in Opelousas along with his wife Beth. The restaurant, which first opened in 1937 and has received several awards in recent years, was honored as part of the festivals and restaurants recognized during the 2019 Travel Champions and True Louisiana Ambassadors by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
My dad, Clarence Soileau, opened Soileau's in 1937, when Main Street was a dirt road. Live chickens were sold from carts by vendors. The restaurant closed briefly for the war in which Clarence served his country working the shipyards. He reopened this time with his brother-in-law Clifton Veillon Sr. as a partner. Between a fire, which destroyed the restaurant in 1966, the Depression, the war and the Civil Rights movement, they thrived. They rebuilt within months of the fire to where it remains today at 1618 N. Main St. in Opelousas. My earliest memories of my dad at the restaurant was spending the days with him. The porters, which the wait staff was called back then, would come and safely help me cross the busy highway from home to the restaurant. Also waking up to an empty home at 2 a.m. one morning and seeing the restaurant on fire through my window. I was 6 at the time.
I always worked in the restaurant since I was 6. I had some sort of job to keep me busy while visiting my dad. I worked full time in my senior year in high school and realized this is what I was meant to do. Beth and I married as teenagers and both worked in the restaurant together. My three older sisters never worked in the restaurant to my recollection. They now live outside of Opelousas but visit the restaurant regularly.
My dad's passion for the restaurant was he took everything personally from the employees to the customers. He was very dedicated to it. It was that passion that motivates all of us. He visited every day after retiring.
What keeps us going? Keeping the tradition going and the longevity of our longtime employees. We have six legends awarded by the Louisiana Restaurant Association staying 20 years or more with one employee going on 53 years. She was hired by my dad. We have two grown sons, Brook and Josh, who both worked through high school. Our youngest, Josh, is manager and poised to be third-generation owner.
The award really surprised us. We never thought of ourselves as an ambassador to tourism until we realized the thousands of tourists that have visited us and all the informative conversations.
The amount of restaurant openings and closings in this risky time is the biggest change we've seen in the last few years. Another is the cost of food and services that impact us daily. Customers' habits are changing in a way that price matters over the quality of the product. They tend to compare prices only. My dad's philosophy was simply "Quality Matters." If you start with quality, you will end up with quality. His recipe for success was quality with no shortcuts.