Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Avoyelles: 251963, R Dugas Family LLC, Sept. 26, Little River, Geoterre Operating, 1408' FEL & 2976' FSL OF SEC 11-T2N-R5E.
Avoyelles: 251964, R Dugas Family LLC, Sept. 26, Little River, Geoterre Operating, 1479' FEL & 489' FSL OF SEC 10-T2N-R5E.
Bienville: 251957, HA RA SUG; Sanders 8-5 HC, Sept. 24, Alabama Bend, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, 2350' FSL & 2590' FWL OF SEC 8-T15N-R9W. PBHL: 350' FNL & 2216' FWL OF SEC 5-T15N-R9W.
Bienville: 251958, HA RA SUG; Sanders 8-5 HC, Sept. 24, Alabama Bend, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, 2350' FSL & 2610' FWL OF SEC 8-T15N-R9W. PBHL: 350' FNL & 2129' FEL OF SEC 5-T15N-R9W.
Bienville: 251958, HA RA SUG; Sanders 8-5 HC, Sept. 24, Alabama Bend, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, 2350' FSL & 2630' FWL OF SEC 8-T15N-R9W. PBHL: 350' FNL & 1241' FEL OF SEC 5-T15N-R9W.
Caddo: 251961, HA RA SU126; Grisham 33-28 H, Sept. 25, Greenwood-Waskom, Pine Wave Energy Partners Operating, 275' FNL & 1531' FWL OF SEC 4-T17N-R15W. PBHL: 230' FNL & 1320' FWL OF SEC 28-T18N-R15W.
Caddo: 251962, HLD Brown H, Sept. 26, Caddo Pine Island, Caddo Parish Holdings, 1660' FSL & 668' FWL OF SEC 17-T21N-R14W. PBHL: 2166' FSL & 588' FWL OF SEC 8T21N-R14W.
Natchitoches: 251960, JEN RC SUE; Powell 15, Sept. 24, San Miguel Creek, Marlin Exploration, 673' FWL & 1177' FSL OF SEC 15-T10N-R10W.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|3
|233
|236
|Evangeline
|0
|133
|133
|Iberia
|2
|71
|73
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|55
|57
|Lafayette
|0
|27
|27
|St. Landry
|0
|79
|79
|St. Martin
|2
|69
|71
|St. Mary
|0
|177
|177
|Vermilion
|0
|136
|136
