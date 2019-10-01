Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Avoyelles: 251963, R Dugas Family LLC, Sept. 26, Little River, Geoterre Operating, 1408' FEL & 2976' FSL OF SEC 11-T2N-R5E.

Avoyelles: 251964, R Dugas Family LLC, Sept. 26, Little River, Geoterre Operating, 1479' FEL & 489' FSL OF SEC 10-T2N-R5E.

Bienville: 251957, HA RA SUG; Sanders 8-5 HC, Sept. 24, Alabama Bend, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, 2350' FSL & 2590' FWL OF SEC 8-T15N-R9W. PBHL: 350' FNL & 2216' FWL OF SEC 5-T15N-R9W.

Bienville: 251958, HA RA SUG; Sanders 8-5 HC, Sept. 24, Alabama Bend, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, 2350' FSL & 2610' FWL OF SEC 8-T15N-R9W. PBHL: 350' FNL & 2129' FEL OF SEC 5-T15N-R9W.

Bienville: 251958, HA RA SUG; Sanders 8-5 HC, Sept. 24, Alabama Bend, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, 2350' FSL & 2630' FWL OF SEC 8-T15N-R9W. PBHL: 350' FNL & 1241' FEL OF SEC 5-T15N-R9W.

Caddo: 251961, HA RA SU126; Grisham 33-28 H, Sept. 25, Greenwood-Waskom, Pine Wave Energy Partners Operating, 275' FNL & 1531' FWL OF SEC 4-T17N-R15W. PBHL: 230' FNL & 1320' FWL OF SEC 28-T18N-R15W.

Caddo: 251962, HLD Brown H, Sept. 26, Caddo Pine Island, Caddo Parish Holdings, 1660' FSL & 668' FWL OF SEC 17-T21N-R14W. PBHL: 2166' FSL & 588' FWL OF SEC 8T21N-R14W.

Natchitoches: 251960, JEN RC SUE; Powell 15, Sept. 24, San Miguel Creek, Marlin Exploration, 673' FWL & 1177' FSL OF SEC 15-T10N-R10W.

Weekly well info by parish

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

3233236
 Evangeline0133133
 Iberia27173
 Jefferson Davis25557
 Lafayette027 27
 St. Landry07979 
 St. Martin26971
St. Mary 177177
Vermilion 0136136 

