Jennings-based JD Bank has opened its second Lafayette location at 3600 Johnston St.
The full service branch will serve personal and business customers with Lafayette native Bryan Theriot serving as AVP office manager for the location.
“I am excited to join the JD Bank team as we grow and expand our services throughout Acadiana,” Theriot said. “Helping our customers reach their financial goals is important to me. As Louisiana’s Community Bank, JD Bank provides a unique banking experience that puts our customers first.”
Others members of the office’s leadership team are Kyle Olsen as head universal banker and Lanie Duhon and Jasmine Talmore as universal bankers.
The bank bought the property that once housed a Hancock Whitney branch before that company bought the office across Johnston Street from troubled Mid-South Bank and moved there. JD Bank also has a location at 300 Verot School Road along with two in New Iberia and another in Opelousas.
Established in 1947, JD Bank, Louisiana’s Community Bank has 21 full service branch offices in seven southwest Louisiana parishes.