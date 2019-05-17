JD Bank has promoted Rochelle Mallett to vice president and regional manager; Gail Brame to senior vice president and regional manager; Angel Papadimitriou to senior vice president and training and development manager; and Megan Forrester to assistant vice president and branch manager of the Kirby office.

Mallett will oversee seven branches and has over 24 years of banking experience, working as a new account representative, consumer loan processor, commercial loan assistant, and branch manager/consumer lender. Brame will oversee four branches along with her commercial lending role and has more than 30 years of banking experience, working as branch manager, consumer lender and commercial lender. Papadimitriou has more than 40 years of banking experience, working most of that time in retail operations, and will coordinate training and also administer the JD Bank Mentor Program, continuing education training, as well as supporting bank operations. Forrester has more than 12 years of banking experience, working as a teller, new accounts representative, loan associate, loan review associate and assistant branch manager/consumer lender.

J. Michael Kemp Sr. gas been named to the board of directors of IberiaBank Corp. and its IberiaBank subsidiary.

Kemp is founder and chief executive officer of Kemp Management Solutions, a program management and consulting firm based in Birmingham, Alabama, and has served on the bank's Birmingham region advisory board. Kemp has more than 28 years in the construction industry, and has managed or built more than $6.8 billion in construction projects. KMS was started in January 2011 and provides program management in the health care, financial, retail, municipal, infrastructure and higher education sectors and provides program management services in the U.S. and Europe. Kemp has an associate degree in mathematics from Alabama State University and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from UAB.

The Louisiana Motor Transport Association announced the winners of its 29th Annual Truck Driving Championships during its Safety Awards Banquet.

Eric Courville, of Breaux Bridge and FedEx Freight, was Grand Champion for a second year in a row, earning the overall highest score competing in the 3-Axle class. Courville holds a record of 24 years with no accidents with a lifetime of 1,175,000 safe driving miles.

The Team Trophy went to XPO Logistics, with best average score for drivers Curtis McMellon, Brad Wederstrandt, Steve Logan, Jerry Farmer, Faron Hebert, Leroy Williams, Lawrence Francis and Damian Hebert; Mechanics Award to Chad Rudesill, of Hammond, and FedEx Ground; Rookie of the Year to Herman Hutto, of West Monroe, and Old Dominion Freight Line; Driver of the Year to John St. Pierre, of Hammond, and C&S Wholesale Services; Safety Professional of Year to Terry Hunter, of Houma, and United Vision Logistics; Trooper of the Year to Louis “Reggie” Smith, of Louisiana State Police; and Weight Enforcement Trooper of the Year to Williams Hughes, of Louisiana State Police.

Championship Awards by class to winners from the Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas were: