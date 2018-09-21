After nearly 30 years in business, local used book store Alexander's Books is for sale.

Gary and Barbara Alexander, two book lovers who moved to Lafayette in the 1980s and saw a need for a used book store, opened Alexander's Books in 1989 and it has since become a hidden gem at 2001 W. Congress St. Yet Barbara Alexander has decided it's time for her to move on.

"My husband passed away last December, and I just decided I was ready to retire," Alexander said. "I own the business and the land. So I just decided to sell the business along with the land. If the new owner wants to continue, I'd help them with that."

Alexander said her regulars and many of the people she has spoken with want the business the stay open as well. The small, unassuming building has become a haven over the years for book lovers of all ages.

Alexander said she will remain open until the building sells and hopes she can also sell the business to keep it open.

"I hope it remains open," said Justin Bacque. "It would be very unfortunate for it to close. There are just not enough independent books stores, not only in Lafayette, but in general. The more that we have, the better for our community. It would be a loss to me personally but also to the community in general."

Alexander's is most known for its cats who are known to lounge around the store as people shop, but it has become know more recently for its "Stories Matter" live reading series where local authors can read and share their work with people in a relaxing atmosphere.

Jeffery LaJaunie, manager of And Books Too, the only other locally owned book store in Lafayette, said he believed Alexander's Books closing would be a loss for Acadiana.

"We love the folks over there," he said. "We usually deal in new books and games and comics, so we always try to send people looking for used books or trades over to them. It would be a shame for them to close down. There just aren't very many mom-and-pop book stores left anymore."