Some Acadiana hotels saw an increase in customers this week thanks to a rare winter storm that iced over the interstate and wreaked havoc on some utilities services.
Although the Lafayette area didn't see the sharp uptick in hotel stays like Baton Rouge and other neighboring cities, the small boost was welcome to an industry that's been hit hard by pandemic-era cancellations.
"We didn't feel a tremendous imprint from the cold weather," said Mike Roebuck, chief sales officer for Lafayette Travel. "If I had to guess, we’re caught in a bowl between bridges. People coming from Baton Rouge couldn’t get over the Basin bridge, and people coming from Texas couldn't get over the Lake Charles bridge."
Official occupancy numbers for this week won't be available until next Wednesday, but estimates for Sunday through Wednesday are hovering between 40 to 60% in Lafayette Parish, Roebuck said.
The occupancy rate was 53.9% for Lafayette hotels during Mardi Gras week last year.
"We've been running fairly low for almost a year now because all the conventions have canceled due to COVID," Roebuck said. "It looks like the weather event brought us to about the same level we were at during this time last year. An event like this doesn't normally push major occupancy unless there's major outages."
Hotels in smaller communities along Interstate 10, including Breaux Bridge and Scott, saw greater occupancy rates. Their customers included those stranded by icy conditions on I-10, local residents who lost power and water at home, and visiting utility workers traveling to restore power in harder hit areas.
The Holiday Inn Express in Breaux Bridge had only filled about a dozen of its 58 rooms on Sunday night as the storm hit Acadiana, according to a front desk concierge.
Lynette Benoit said that had changed by Monday night, when 44 of the rooms were filled. They had to turn people away because staff members couldn't travel to work to clean rooms occupied from the night before.
"We probably would have been sold out," Benoit said. "It was mostly energy workers. They were going toward Baton Rouge and got stranded here. We also had like five travelers that were stranded here."
The Breaux Bridge hotel's occupancy rate dropped again on Tuesday as utility workers left the area. And by Wednesday, the Holiday Inn struggled to fill rooms for another reason — a boil advisory, extremely low water pressure and phone line problems related to the winter storm.
"It helped us big time for a day or two," Benoit said. "But other than that, it's caused more problems. And we had quite a few cancellations. We usually have our regulars that are here at this time of year, and they can't get to us."
The Hampton Inn & Suites in Jennings filled up Wednesday after the last two of its 85 rooms were taken, general manager Buffy Domingue said.
The hotel has fielded a host of calls from Texas residents looking for rooms after many areas of the state remain without power. The hotel has not suffered any power outage or damage as a result of the cold weather, she said.
Some Lafayette hotels along the I-10 and I-49 corridors struggled to accommodate customers on Wednesday because of a boil advisory and low water pressure caused by the frigid temperatures.
Lafayette hotels in the central and southern portions of Lafayette Parish faced fewer weather-related problems but also saw less demand for rooms.
"We were actually anticipating a very good Sunday because of Valentine's Day, but due to the weather and the fear they wouldn't be able to leave Monday, we had cancellations," said James Thackston, general manager of the Hilton DoubleTree on Pinhook Road. "And on Monday, we lost all of our airline crew rooms."
About 30% of the DoubleTree's 327 rooms were filled Sunday night, and 25% were occupied on Monday night.
That rate improved to 50% on Tuesday night as roads began to thaw.
"I don't have a way to quantify who was here, if it was because the interstate was shut down or what," Thackston said. "But we seemed to have our normal corporate guests coming back in town because the streets had opened up."
Staff writer Adam Daigle contributed to this report.