GREENVILLE, South Carolina — Tucked away on the city’s southwest end is Fluor Field, home of the minor league Greenville Drive.
The Drive is in the Boston Red Sox organization, and the stadium has its version of the Green Monster in left field. But it’s just outside the stadium that is synonymous with the Greenville of today.
The park has a statue of South Carolina native Shoeless Joe Jackson, one of several statues around the city. It also has a residential development in left field, one of several in the city’s downtown.
It’s the success of that development that Mayor Knox White bragged about while recounting the city’s success to the business leaders from Acadiana.
“At the ball field, we had to beg a local developer to do the condos as part of the stadium,” White said. “We asked for 25, and he only did 12. He sold every one of them on the first day of auction. He said, ‘I wish I did 25.”
In Lafayette, planned developments will bring a total of 202 units downtown. The old federal courthouse will be converted to 68 residential units, the Vermilion Lofts will have 24 and the Buchanan Heights will have 30 units.
Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority plans to build a 70-unit apartment complex on Monroe Street, and a development at 600 Johnston St. will have 10 units.
Getting that critical mass downtown was a hurdle, White said, but the city's success can be a guide for Lafayette.
“I’m really interested to see what the market can bear,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Lafayette Downtown Development Authority. “Let’s complete one, fill it up and show people that this is real. Then I think the grocery and the retail will follow.”
The residential first came to downtown Greenville in the upstairs of buildings, and one of the first successful developments was the Bookends, which is just what is sounds with levels of residential on the north and south sides of a smaller parking garage just off Main Street.
“We did it,” White said. “You couldn’t fill this table with people who believed we could fill residential downtown. We found people who would take a chance. We built slowly but surely. Over 10 years we built a critical mass of residential.”
Today the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment downtown costs between $1,200-$1,400 a month, deputy mayor Nancy Whitworth said, but the occupancy rate hovers in the high 80s.
The city began a trust fund to help, but also it encouraged developers to mix in affordable units with its residential developments.
Yet it’s that residential that finally landed the retail development. Mast General Store, based in North Carolina, was the first retailer to move downtown, and now the downtown is home to dozens of independent retailers and restaurants.
“With residential in place, the magic began to happen,” he said. “Retail is the hardest and the last to come. Everybody told us that. Mast General Store did slam business the day it opened. Retail is knocking our door down to come to downtown Greenville.”