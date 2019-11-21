Spending time at a restaurant on Thanksgiving Day is as much a tradition for those dining out as it is for some restaurant owners and their employees.
That's the case at The Little Big Cup in Arnaudville, which has become a Thanksgiving destination for Cajun twists on holiday classics that are served buffet style at the charming bayou restaurant.
"We get great feedback every year, and people make reservations year after year," said Sanjay Maharaj, co-owner of the restaurant. "It's grown into something that has a life of its own."
The Little Big Cup has been booked since mid-October for Thanksgiving Day.
Maharaj said he won't extend the Thanksgiving hours beyond 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. because he wants his team to be able to celebrate the holiday too. He works the Thanksgiving shift along with his staff and enjoys the restaurant's fixings for dinner that evening at his home. It's hard for Maharaj to pick just one favorite dish.
"Our roasted, stuffed turkey is phenomenal, but also the cornbread dressing," Maharaj said. "Also our roasted sweet potatoes with cinnamon glaze. That's what I'm looking forward to."
Maharaj didn't celebrate Thanksgiving until later in life. He was born and raised in Trinidad and moved to New York City at the age of 17.
"Thanksgiving, to me, seems like just a huge extension of Christmas," Maharaj said. "It's basically Christmas without the presents, right? It's been fun to have it happen twice."
Maharaj ended up in Arnaudville after meeting his life and business partner, Kevin Robin, a New York City transplant who was itching to get back to his hometown in Louisiana. They opened The Little Big Cup in 2012, and they've offered the Thanksgiving brunch buffet every year since 2013.
Spending the day with their staff and customers is now a part of their Thanksgiving tradition.
"We're just honored that people choose to spend the holiday with us," Maharaj said. "We're honored to create memories with them year after year."
Hoping to make memories at a restaurant on Thanksgiving Day? There are plenty of options for just about any palate and budget. Be sure to call ahead to reserve a table because spots are filling up fast.
Restaurants open Thanksgiving Day in Acadiana
Athena Greek & Lebanese Food: Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., regular Mediterranean buffet and menu, 337-988-7618
Bailey's Seafood & Grill: Open 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., free meal for anyone in need with transportation and delivery services available, 337-988-6464
Boutin's Seafood, Steakhouse and Oyster Bar: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thanksgiving buffet, reservations recommended, 337-886-6668
Brick & Spoon: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., regular brunch menu served until 10:30 a.m. and special holiday menu served after, 337-408-3992
Cafe Sydnie Mae: Open 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., special holiday menu, reservations recommended, 337-909-2377
Cracker Barrel: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thanksgiving plates and regular menu offerings, 337-233-4220
Crawfish Town USA: Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thanksgiving buffet with other offerings, reservations full but walk-ins accepted, 337-667-6148
Don's Downtown: Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thanksgiving meal and regular menu options, reservations recommended, 337-235-3551
Golden Corral: Open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thanksgiving buffet, 337-993-7858
The Little Big Cup: Open 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., special holiday buffet, restaurant booked with wait list available, 337-754-7147
Masala Indian Kitchen: Open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9:30 p.m., regular Indian menu, 337-981-6373
Mazen Grill: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thanksgiving and regular menu options, reservations recommended, 337-769-4440
Mel's Diner: Open 24 hours with Thanksgiving and regular menu options, 337-235-6219 for Johnston Street location; 337-367-6357 for Broussard location
Nash's Restaurant: Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thanksgiving and limited menu options, reservations recommended, 337-839-9333
Piccadilly Cafeteria: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., traditional Thanksgiving meal, 337-984-7876
Prejean's Restaurant: Open 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thanksgiving special and regular menu items, reservations recommended, 337-896-3247
Royal Panda: Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Chinese buffet with Thanksgiving offerings, 337-233-6368
Ruth's Chris Steak House: Open noon to 8 p.m. with three-course holiday menu, restaurant booked with wait list available, 337-237-6123
Saltgrass Steak House: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., regular menu, 337-988-9747
Smitty's Wings: Open 11 a.m. until, regular menu, 337-216-1030
SoLA Restaurant (inside of Hilton DoubleTree): Open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m., regular menu, 337-235-6111
Did we miss a spot? Send an email to Megan Wyatt at mwyatt@theadvocate, and we'll update our online listing.