Carly Leonards, senior executive vice president and chief banking officer of JD Bank in Jennings, has been installed as the 2020-2021 chairwoman of the Louisiana Bankers Association, the first woman elected to head the association’s board.
Leonards succeeds Gary S. Littlefield, Baton Rouge market president of Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Co., who will serve one year as immediate past chairman on board.
Other officers are Chairman-elect Jerry P. Ledet Jr., of Synergy Bank in Houma, and Treasurer K. Brent Vidrine, of Bank of Sunset.
Regional directors from the area are Acadiana Region, Jason P. Freyou, of Home Bank N.A. in Lafayette; South Central Region, Jeremy M. Callais, of MC Bank in Morgan City; Southeast Region, Chris Ferris, of Fidelity Bank in New Orleans, and Chip Knight, of Hancock Whitney Bank, both in New Orleans; Capitol Region, H. Brooks Lewis, of Citizens Bank and Trust Co. in Baton Rouge; and Robert T. Taylor, chief executive officer of the association in Baton Rouge.
Investar Bank National Association has named Jon Domingue as a commercial relationship manager and vice president in the greater Acadiana market.
Domingue has 18 years of experience in the banking industry and was with Pedestal Bank for the past seven years.
Domingue is responsible for helping commercial clients operate and grow their businesses through loans, deposits and all other banking services. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and is a graduate of the Advanced Commercial Lending School at Southern Methodist University and finished Louisiana’s Banking Association Leadership School.
Chris Blanchard, a salesperson at Sir Speedy in New Iberia, was awarded the Don F. Lowe Salesperson of the Year award at Sir Speedy’s annual sales forum.
The award recognizes excellence in sales and leadership. Blanchard was cited for his professionalism, participation in events and commitment to serving his customers and support of others in the Sir Speedy network. Blanchard was also honored as a 2019 Platinum Level Top Performer. Blanchard was among 28 salespeople who received platinum-level status from more than 300 salespeople worldwide for the print, signs and marketing services provider with nearly 400 franchises and affiliates.