New commercial
CONVENIENCE STORE: 2343 La. 93, Carencro; Shaw Kat Convenience Store, owner; description, convenience store with gas canopy; Stellco LLC, applicant and contractor; $650,000.
Commercial additions/alterations
OFFICE BUILDING: 1807 W. Gloria Switch Road, Carencro; Construction Site Specialties LLC, owner; Bill Ackal, applicant; Stellco LLC, contractor; $400,000.
OTHER: 1921 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Mildred Louise Roy Mcelligott, owner; description, metal carport cover for car wash; Anthony Louviere, applicant; self, contractor; $2,000.
RESTAURANT: 1401 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette; Fidel Rincon Alejo, owner; description, La Chismosa Mariscos LLC; Fidel Rincon Alejo, applicant; self, contractor; $22,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 155 Hospital Drive, Lafayette; Lafayette General Medical Center POB Suite 300 and 304, owner; Jason Bethany, applicant; JB Mouton Inc., contractor; $220,040.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 110 Energy Parkway, Lafayette; Marsha T. Legoullone, owner and applicant; description, Pediatric Therapy & Learning Center; Braniff Construction, contractor; $56,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 435 Heymann Blvd., Lafayette; Dr. Lewis C. Cummings, owner; description, 435 and 437 Heymann Blvd.; Jason Bethany, applicant; JB Mouton Inc., contractor; $374,048.
CHURCH: 3555 Verot School Road, Youngsville; First Assembly of God, owner; description, lobby renovations; Greg Damico, applicant; self, contractor; $100,000.
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 600 Roselawn Blvd., Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School Board, owner; description, LJ Alleman Middle School addition; Kyle Bordelon, applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $7,378,671.
RESTAURANT: 819 E. Broussard Road, No. 101, Lafayette; Market Eatz, owner and applicant; description, restaurant/bar; McLain Homes, contractor; $225,000.
APARTMENTS: 155 Mimosa Place, Lafayette; Mimosa Place Apartments, owner and applicant; description, reroof Buildings D and F; Grizzly Roofing LLC, contractor; $168,000.
New houses
204 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.
210 San Marcos Drive, Youngsville; EJ Rock Construction; $265,500.
501 Ti'frere Road, Carencro; Horticare LLC; $405,000.
212 San Marcos Drive, Youngsville; EJ Rock Construction; $301,500.
215 Maple Branch St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $207,000.
302 Nanterre Lane, Lafayette; AM Design Inc.; $261,000.
108 Ancelet St., Lafayette; Phatty Mcfarlyn Properties; $72,000.
102 Waterhouse Road, Lafayette Parish; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $279,000.
407 Sandy Bay, Broussard; Heath Homes LLC; $240,676.