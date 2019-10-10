Home sales in Lafayette Parish and Acadiana cooled a bit last month, falling 19% from last month and equaling the total from a year ago, analyst Bill Bacque reported.

Data shows 448 homes were sold in the nine-parish area that month, down from the 554 sold in August but enough to keep ahead of last year's record number of homes sold at 4,332 through September. Total homes sold through September 2018 was at 4,079, while the number of homes sold outside of Lafayette Parish this year is also ahead of last year's pace (1,649 this year compared to 1,451 last year).

In Lafayette Parish, 276 homes were sold last month, which was up from the 269 sold in September 2018 but down from the 355 sold last month. That puts the yearly total at 2,574 and behind last year's pace of 2,628.

Pending sales, however, were well ahead of last year's total, which could mean for a busier October. Last month there were 519 pending sales in Acadiana, up from the 371 in September 2018, and 313 in Lafayette Parish, which was also up from last year's 223.

New listings, however, dropped in Acadiana and Lafayette Parish, Bacque noted, which could mean for a smaller supply.

"Inventory coming on the market continues to trend downward," he wrote. "Although the number of new listings reported for September from all parishes was up slightly (+1.3%) from last September, that increase was attributable to new listings reported from outside Lafayette Parish, which saw a 9.4% increase over September 2018."

New listings in Lafayette Parish, he noted, fell by over 18% from a year ago. New construction listings also fell by 10%.

Yearly-to-date totals from from neighboring parishes include 369 homes sold in St. Landry Parish, up from 328 a year ago; 372 in Iberia Parish, up from 304 a year ago; 262 in St. Martin Parish, up from 244; and 193 in Acadia Parish, up from 169.