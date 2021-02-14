Acadiana florists prepared for a quarantine Valentine’s Day, usually the busiest time of the year for florists.
But this is Valentine's Day during the coronavirus pandemic, and very little is normal. Florists in the local area are busier than before the pandemic, but others hoped for a better year for their business.
But other issues are popping up this year, like the frigid weather that's gripping most of the country.
“Overall, for us business has been up every month because people can’t go out and see everyone as much as they used to, so they send flowers,” said Annie Venable, owner of Leona Sue’s Florist in Lafayette. “The problem we’re having is with vase containers not shipping because of all the snow. The factories aren’t producing as much so everything is at a slower pace.”
Mary Andrus, owner of Mary’s Flowers and Gift Shop in Lafayette, also had a growth in business because of the pandemic.
“I pretty much stayed busy through the whole year of the pandemic,” said Andrews. “A lot of family members couldn’t visit loved ones in the hospital. So we had more phone calls to deliver flowers to the hospital.”
Karen Kidder, owner of La Jonction Florist: Wedding and Event Planner in Arnaudville, is not experiencing the same effect as the other local florist.
“Partially because of the fact it’s on a Sunday, which typically would already be slow, and adding the pandemic to it things are much slower than usual,” said Kidder. “We have some orders coming in, but nothing that we would hope.”
Kidder said her business would usually be “really really good” around the holiday, but she noticed less people were ordering.
The local floral shops do have some similarities this year on what kind of floral arrangements their customers are requesting.
“What I see different is there are more orders for mixed arrangements than dozens of roses,” said Andrews. “They’re buying less of the balloons, candies and teddy bears and buying more flower arrangements.”
“I think part of it has to do with the fact people are not working, so they don’t have the money to spend on flowers,” said Kidder. “Those that are buying right now are not typically buying roses but more mixed arrangements, which are lesser value.”
The Acadiana florist continue to offer contactless delivery and online ordering for all Valentine’s Day orders.