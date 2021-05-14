Lafayette-based Haik Insurance has partnered with Higginbotham, one of the largest independent insurance and financial services firms in the U.S. with offices in 10 states.
Higginbotham, which also has locations in Bossier City and Baton Rouge, is strategically growing in the state by partnering with other independent brokers that have strong reputations in their local markets, company officials said in an announcement.
"We're a people-focused company that values our employees, clients and communities," said Rusty Reid, Higginbotham chairman and CEO. "When we enter into a partnership, we look for professionals with the same values, and the people at Haik Insurance fit right in. This is a long-term commitment to simulate mutual growth; not a decision entered quickly."
Higginbotham named Haik Insurance president Christopher Haik a managing director. He will continue leading his namesake agency with the existing workforce of 12 serving more than 1,100 commercial and individual customers.
Haik Insurance, established in 2014, offers offering commercial property/casualty insurance, surety bonds and personal insurance.