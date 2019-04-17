Ville Platte ISP vote pushed to next month

The Ville Platte City Council will vote next month on whether or not to approve Universal Communications to offer internet service in the city.
The new contract between the city and Universal Communications, owned by local businessman Todd Moran, was not completed in time to be voted on at Tuesday's meeting but will be on the docket next month once the details are finalized, between Moran and city attorney Eric LaFleur.
The council's next meeting will be at 5 p.m. May 14 at City Hall, 126 E. Main St.
