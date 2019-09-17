Travel Blog Exchange, which bills itself as the largest conference for travel bloggers and other media producers, will hold its North American Conference next year in the Cajundome Convention Center.

The conference, set for Oct. 7-9, 2020, will bring over TBEX partners from North America, Europe and Asia to network, learn and do business. It also attracts travel brands, public relations firms and destination marketing organizations.

“We know this will be the first time many of our attendees have visited Cajun and Creole country, and they are going to be overwhelmed by how much this city has to offer,” said Rick Calvert, CEO and co-founder New Media Expo and TBEX. “The Cajundome Convention Center fits the tech-centered culture of our community of travel content creators perfectly. Lastly and most importantly Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission truly understands the impact of travel bloggers and how important this shift to new media is for their city. We think they are a perfect destination organization to showcase what TBEX is all about.”

Said Lafayette Travel President and CEO Ben Berthelot: “It will be a tremendous honor to host TBEX in 2020 for its North American conference. TBEX has been held in fabulous destinations all over the world, and to have Lafayette Parish added to the list is another prestige event for our area that will put us on the map once again. In addition to the room nights that the conference will generate, the most important part of having these bloggers in town will be the millions of dollars in earned media that it will generate in positive press for our area for years to come.”