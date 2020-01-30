For the fourth year in a row, Lafayette General Health Executive Director of Innovation, Research and Real Estate Investment Cian Robinson has been named to the Silicon Bayou 100, a list of the 100 most influential and active people in tech and entrepreneurship in Louisiana.
Robinson is responsible for overseeing LGH's Healthcare Innovation Funds, Real Estate Investment Fund, Opportunity Zone Fund and the research department. These funds have investment nearly $14 million in health care startups and property acquisition and redevelopment that has helped a number of companies and initiatives that have helped to enhance health care in the region.
“I’m honored to receive this award for the fourth year in a row,” Robinson said. “This is a recognition of the groundbreaking work we’re doing at Lafayette General Health. Whether it’s delivering state-of-the-art healthcare products and services to hospitals within our system, or investing in innovative partnerships, it’s humbling to know this work is being recognized by others.”