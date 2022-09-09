The number of homes sold in Lafayette Parish dropped for a sixth straight month while the average sale price jumped nearly 4% as real estate prices continued to ruse in August.
The average sale price of a home in Lafayette Parish topped $312,500 last month as the average sale prices increased across the region, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting. Total homes sold in the parish totaled 350, the lowest monthly total since January and the third-lowest total since the start of the pandemic.
Home prices and interest rates have risen in recent months, pushing the cost to buy a home to higher levels. The low inventory is keeping the prices from dropping as the new listings in Lafayette Parish have trailed last year’s totals every month since January.
The average sale price was also up about 4% across Acadiana and in parishes outside Lafayette Parish. The average sale price for a home outside Lafayette Parish topped $187,000. Both the average and median sale prices this year are up almost 12%.
The price hikes over the past 2 ½ years have been “mind-boggling,” Bacque wrote in his monthly report, and the rise in interest rates is also to blame for the slowdown in sales.
“Clearly, those two factors have put the brakes on demand,” he wrote. “We’re not alone.”
Other markets have had more volatile swings, according to national real estate company Redfin. With the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rising to 5.66%, markets have cooled to the point where the average U.S. home sold for less than its list price in August, the first time that’s happened in over 17 months.
In Lafayette Parish, that has yet to be an issue. In July, 20% of all homes sold went for over list pride, capping five straight months of at least 20%, according to data from Keaty Real Estate.
Home sales across the country are predicted to fall by 16.2% compared to a year ago, according to Fannie Mae’s Economic and Strategic Research Group. The report, Bacque noted, was revised from 15.6% in July.
In Lafayette Parish, home sales are down 11.4% for the year with resales taking the brunt of that. Last month’s totals were way down with resales down 20.5% and new construction down 23%, data shows.
Existing inventory continues to be the issue as resales are down 14% from a year ago while they have spent nearly half the time (22 days) on the market as a newly built home (40 days), data shows.
Pending sales, however, bounced back in August with Lafayette Parish seeing the biggest monthly bump since March and just 7% off the total from a year ago. The average pending home sale was under $300,000.
“A surprising bright spot in August was the upsurge in home going under contract,” Bacque wrote. “They rose over 16% from July’s activity. Although we can expect as much as a 10% adjustment downward in August’s pending sales as deals fall through for whatever reason, still even if the fall out rate is that high, the net will still show a significant uptick in negotiations between buyers and sellers.”