The team from Teurlings Catholic will face teams from Baton Rouge, New Orleans and north Louisiana in the Trust Your Crazy Ideas Challenge State Finals at 1 p.m. Thursday online.
The contest is an opportunity for high school students to take an entrepreneurial idea to the next level with the winner et to receive $10,000 in continuing education funds with their school winning $5,000. It is put on by the Brees Dream Foundation and the Junior Achievement of Acadiana.
The team from Teurlings Catholic — Hailey Privat, Olivia Leonard and Emma Lemaire – won the Acadiana competition with its Plan Pals app, which helps people with similar interests meet and find new friends. The group won $5,000 in scholarship money and $2,500 for their school.
Judges representing Acadiana for Thursday’s event will include Matt Stuller, founder and CEO Stuller Inc., and John Bordelon, president and CEO of Home Bank.
“Home Bank is a proud partner in the Trust Your Crazy Ideas Challenge because we believe in the value that comes from teaching students to innovate,” said Brandon Kelly, Home Bank’s Community Reinvestment Act officer. “From nurturing ideas to polishing off business pitches, these students and their mentors from the business community are doing some impressive work.”
The competition will be held via Zoom and can be watched by clicking here.
