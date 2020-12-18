Amazon has closed on the deal to buy land at the former Evangeline Downs site for a 900,000-square-foot fulfillment center, a source said Thursday.

Scannell Properties, which does construction for the tech giant, bought the 120-acre property at 3620 NE Evangeline Thruway from developer Carroll Castille after first agreeing to the purchase earlier this fall.

Work crews have been preparing the site for construction for weeks now.

Scannell, which is based in Indianapolis, has built a 248,000-square-foot building for Amazon in Twinsburg, Ohio. The company signed a deal in October to build a 750,000-square-foot fulfillment center on a 72-acre site just south of Minneapolis, the Star Tribune reported.

That center, which will be 50 feet tall, will employ hundreds and start at $15 and hour with benefits.

The building is expected to employ hundreds. It houses items before they are shipped to distribution centers and then to the customer.

The online retailer has announced similar developments of late. Earlier Friday it announced plans for a 640,000-square-foot fulfillment center in South Dakota that will employ 1,000 that will also feature robots that will pick, pack and ship small items to customers.

A day earlier it announced plans for fulfillment center in North Little Rock, Arkansas, that will employ over 500.

The fulfillment center would be the first in Louisiana. Last month Seefried Industrial Properties closed on a deal to buy a 63.30-acre site in West Baton Rouge Parish for $8.15 million for a second distribution center in the Baton Rouge area.

A proposal for a fulfillment center at Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge fell through after Seefried pulled out because of issues getting control of other parcels of land on the site, earlier reports indicate.

Amazon typically builds two types of buildings in markets where it seeks to offer faster shipping to customers. One is a fulfillment center and the other is a distribution center, also known as a delivery station.

Seefried is also building Amazon’s 111,000-square-foot distribution center off Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge.

The nearest fulfillment center might be Houston, which has two and three distribution centers. Amazon also has a distribution center in New Orleans.

Reports of recent Amazon fulfillment center placements in Clay, N.Y., Beaumont, Calif., and Pflugerville, Texas, boast creation of 1,000 jobs on each of the deals.

The Baton Rouge distribution center, near Fieldstone Drive and Honore Lane, includes office space, storage and a truck dock for up to 16 tractor trailers, documents on file with the city-parish show. The Industriplex project plans also include 234 employee parking spots, 12 bicycle parking spots, 712 delivery van parking spots and 18 parking spots for 18-wheeler trucks.

Amazon has more than 150 delivery stations across the country. The last-mile delivery is completed by independent contractor businesses, which hire workers to drive the Amazon vans. Those workers are not employees of Amazon.