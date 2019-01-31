Lafayette-based LHC Group and Unity Health have finalized an equity partnership agreement to purchase and share ownership of two home health providers in Arkansas.
The providers are Unity Health – White County Medical Center Home Health in Searcy and Unity Health – Harris Medical Center Home Health in Newport. The agencies serve patients in their respective communities and northeast Arkansas with in-home health care. The price was not disclosed.
LHC Group will oversee the day-to-day operations of both agencies, which will operate as Unity Health | HomeCare. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from the joint venture of about $4 million and said it will not materially affect its 2019 earnings per share.
Based in Searcy, Unity Health is the largest employer in an eight-county area of Arkansas, with a total of 438 licensed beds and medical staff of more than 150 physicians that specialize in various areas of health care.
LHC provides in-home health care services nationally and is the joint venture partner for 340 hospitals across the United States.