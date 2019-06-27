The owners behind the popular downtown restaurant CENTRAL Pizza and Bar are out of Italian fare and into the world of authentic Mexican street tacos on when Tulas Tacos + Amigos opens at 427 Jefferson St. on Monday.
The concept came from co-owner Collin Cormier's repeated conversations with chef de cuisine Ruben Sandberg, who has Mexican heritage, about wanting to doing tacos or something Mexican influenced in Lafayette. When the building — the former Phillyanna Cheesesteaks, which burned in 2017 — became available, the five business partners behind Tulas jumped at the opportunity to bring authentic Mexican cuisine tacos to Acadiana.
"We're a street taco place," co-owner John Petersen said. "It's not the standard Tex-Mex cuisine that we're used to here in south Louisiana and America, which we all love, but we've decided to do kind of a different thing. It's more of a Mexico City street taco thing. All of our tortillas, corn and flour, are made from scratch in house. We get 50-pound sacks of corn and flour delivered... and then turn it into masa, press them into tortillas and grill them up."
The 2,200-square-feet restaurant will have a bar and a partially covered patio. Between the outdoor and indoor seating areas, the restaurant can fit around 120 people.
The owners considered having live music on the patio but decided against it to allow people to hang out together and talk, he said. However, he did say they have the option to use the back of the back patio for live music as the restaurant's "shotgun design" is almost like a dance hall and could be used for such events.
"We have a lot of patio capacity outside, so we have a lot of space to put people outside on a nice day," Petersen said. "We're never huge on live music, although in the right setting we can enjoy it. The restaurant is tacos and amigos. We want people to come together and have fun, share food and have a great time conversing and spending time with their friends."
The restaurant will also offer appetizers, which will be called "shares," along with items listed as "Not Tacos" such as tamales and sushi-grade tuna tostadas, frozen margaritas and a diverse cocktail menu similar to CENTRAL Pizza's.
"One of the things that has worked really well with CENTRAL is that we wanted to pair approachable food like pizza with a really good bar menu, and I think people really responded to that..." Petersen said. "We kind of wanted to continue that with street tacos that you can pair with tequila cocktails or frozen margaritas and even cocktails that are meant to be shared. So there's a lot of different fun little things."
The restaurant will employ about 25 employees. Hours will be 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays with a limited menu after 11 p.m.