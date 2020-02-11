Just in time for Mardi Gras, wholesale party supply store Beads for Less has opened its new location on Bertrand Drive that will allow them not only more space, but more reach when they throw the throws they sell.

Owner Greg Grace bought the building at 124 Bertrand Drive back in August and went through renovations so that it could open in time for Fat Tuesday.

"The reception has been great. I think being centrally located has taken us from a destination business to more of a stop-by business," Grace said. "This will be our 13th Mardi Gras. We've grown every year and we hope to continue growing every year."

The new 32,000-square-feet green-and-gold-and-purple building is located just off of Johnston Street. According to Grace, the 17,000-square-feet they are currently using is a huge upgrade for the company compared to the 5,000-square-feet location on Pinhook they've used for many years.

According to Grace, after this Mardi Gras season, they will be closing the 3125 W. Pinhook Rd. Suite B, location and consolidating everything to the new building. He said he plans to lease the building.

Grace started Beads For Less as a side project in 2007 while working in the oil field, however, two years later it had become so successful that he left his job behind and turned Mardi Gras supply into his career. The company supply custom beads, cups, throws, light-up items, stuffed animals and other Mardi Gras merchandise.

The business is open year-round, not just during Mardi Gras season, as krewes and regular people order custom items throughout the year in preparation for the next year's celebrations and parades. They supply specialty items for the Krews of Bonaparte, Rio, Triton, Victoria and Xanadu.