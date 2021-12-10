The last buffet for the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, which was at the Popeyes on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette, is apparently a thing of the past.
Multiple outlets are reporting the location, 1300 W. Pinhook Road, will no longer offer the buffet option, which stopped last spring when restaurants were ordered to close interior dining spaces at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The buffet, which the late Anthony Bourdain with the TV show Parts Unknown dined at for three straight days during his stay to Lafayette in 2018, has long been identified as the chain’s last buffet in the world.
Hot1079.com reported this week the buffet will not return. An email to a Popeyes spokesperson with Restaurant Brands International was not returned.
The franchise is believed to be owned by High Noon Restaurant Group of Lafayette, who bought it from Shelton Restaurant Group of Alexandria last year.
A change.org petition was started with 500 supporters as of 4 p.m. Friday.