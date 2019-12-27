The year in business in Acadiana was one of, well, cautious optimism.
There were some nervous spots. Even the good news came with some slight doubts. Merger headlines that involved popular institutions IberiaBank and Lafayette General kind of came with a slight hint of uneasiness: This is good, right?
In 2019, those answers were yes. And they will very likely stay yes in 2020 and beyond. But those developments and others indicated the year was one of transition. They also indicated the economy continues to take steps to recover following the oil market’s plunge in 2015 and 2016.
Here are the top five business stories in Acadiana in 2019:
1. Waitr’s rise and demise. The year started out strong. Gov. John Bel Edwards visited in mid-February for Waitr Day in downtown Lafayette when the company moved into the Lemoine Building with plans to house 200 employees there. A week later came the news that it need another 250 drivers in Lafayette. Both crowning moments for the tech company that made founder Chris Meaux a local celebrity. Yet it was the acquisition of Bite Squad that many point to as one reason why things began to turn sour. What followed was two rounds of layoffs, Meaux and then executives resigning and the company’s stock dropping from $11.81 per share to just over 50 cents.
2. IberiaBank merges with First Horizon. Billed as a merger of two equals, the $3.9 billion deal will result in the most popular bank in the Lafayette market — about 1 in 3 people who use a bank are with IberiaBank — taking on the name of the Memphis-based bank. The deal announced in November calls for Memphis to be the new bank’s headquarters and New Orleans to be its regional office, but company officials were firm in their plan to remain in their downtown Lafayette tower.
3. Economy continues recovery. There were small but significant strides to report: Retail sales are on pace to top last year’s total and continue climbing after 2015’s drop; home sales will set another record in Acadiana; passenger traffic at Lafayette Regional Airport should set a record and the area posted job continued to post job gains; many in the health care industry. But we’re not out of the woods yet: The oil and gas sector was still in recovery; home construction has begun to slow; and the area still has a ways to go to recover the number of jobs lost when the price of oil collapsed.
4. Lafayette General partners with Ochsner. It’s a move that could create the largest health system in the Gulf South. And this merger — set to be finalized in 2020 — won’t require a name change but will instead be a dual branding. The move should mean better services in Acadiana. Lafayette General would be the regional health care hub in southwest Louisiana for the statewide health system. In return, Ochsner would invest $365 million in additional capital and resources in Acadiana over the next 10 years, $240 million of which is expected to come in the next five years.
5. Northside Walmart closes. The disinvestment in the north side of Lafayette continued this year, but no closing was bigger than the Walmart Supercenter on Evangeline Thruway. It was the first supercenter the retail giant has closed in Louisiana, and with it went 291 jobs and access to goods for people without dependable transportation. A data analytics firm determined the store was too close to the supercenter in Carencro, with the same customers shopping at both stores.
What to watch for in 2020
Downtown Lafayette could grow big time. The two residential constructions in downtown are small, and for good reason. No one could be absolutely sure what the demand would be for downtown living units. But if they fill quickly, and all indications are they will, look for bigger investments in 2020. One project that could be a real game-changer is the block that houses the Buchanan Street garage. Three developers have submitted plans for it.
Watch Lafayette’s two malls. The Acadiana Mall didn’t get invited to the economic development district party last month. Was its new owner, Namdar Realty Group, part of the reasoning? The company’s national reputation isn’t great, and it got hit with a lien in connection with the H&M store opening. The mall remains an economic generator, but it had stores close in 2019 and Forever 21 is slated to close. Meanwhile, the Northgate Mall is welcoming more minority startups as the old building is starting to come back to life. Is this the result of the Walmart closing? And will it have no empty spaces this time next year?
Restaurant delivery will change. No one really knows what Waitr will look like once things start balancing out. The restaurant delivery industry is still a new one with an awful lot of players, but keep an eye on a guy up in Ville Platte who started a delivery service earlier this year. Brett McElwee with Roadrunnerapp.com has plans to enter the Lafayette market and is already in Lake Charles. “We are hoping 2020 to be a break out year,” he said. Could he be what Waitr was when it first started?