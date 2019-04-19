Gulf Coast Commercial Group, a Houston-based company that owns over seven million square feet of retail space in 12 states, has purchased the Ambassador Row and Ambassador Row Courtyards shopping centers.
The two shopping centers, located on the southeast corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Johnston Street, contain notable stores such as Bed Bath & Beyond, World Market, Planet Fitness, Northern Tool, Big Lots, and Chuck E. Cheese's.
“These are highly visible shopping centers located at one of Lafayette’s busiest and most recognized intersections. We’ll be taking a hands on approach to management and leasing and we’re excited about what’s in store”, said Danny Miller, vice president of the Gulf Coast Commercial Group, in a press release.
Gulf Coast Commercial Group notably developed the Kroger Marketplace in Lake Charles and recently bought the Siegen Village Shopping Center in Baton Rouge this year.