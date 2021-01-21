The first Louisiana Veteran Business Summit will be held next month for veterans or military service members who own businesses or are interested in starting one.
The virtual event, scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Feb. 4, is a cooperative effort for veteran and military business opportunities in the state and will include representatives from government, private organizations and nonprofits to offer assistance.
The event is hosted by the State reps. Kenny Cox, chair of the House special committee on military and veterans affairs, and Rhonda Butler, who serves as vice chair. It is also powered by Acadiana Veteran Alliance, NextOp Veterans and the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs.
“We want to see collaboration between public and private organizations, working together to provide opportunities for our veterans in the great state of Louisiana,” Butler said. “These men and women served our country proudly, and it’s our time to serve them by opening doors to economic growth and work placement. Veterans can be the engine that drives our state forward. We just need to provide them with the tools for success.”