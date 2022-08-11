Consumer spending in Lafayette Parish was down slightly from a year ago as total sales lagged behind the inflation rate for June.
Total taxable sales were up 4.16% for the month but lagged behind the 9.1% overall inflation rate reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for June. Taxable sales reached $722 million, only the second time sales topped $700 million in the parish and the first for being a non-holiday spending month, according to data released by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
Inflation has leveled off in recent weeks, but June’s rate was the worst in 40 years with the price of fuel leading the way.
Sales in the city of Lafayette and some municipalities lagged behind that inflation rate, data shows.
“Consumer spending remains steady overall while leveling off or declining in some categories, which is what we expected to see as the impacts of inflation are realized,” LEDA president and CEO Mandi Mitchell said. “The summer spike in gas prices has led to a 9% percent decline in consumption of compared to 2021. The good news is that gasoline prices are finally dropping due to a combination of less consumption and increased domestic crude supply, and this is leading to easing some inflation concerns.”
Sales in the city of Lafayette were up 4.16% from a year ago at $486.4 million and are only 7% ahead of last year’s totals, data shows. Sales in Youngsville were up only 6.6% from a year ago at $37.4 million, while the city’s total so far remains 14% above last year’s pace through June.
Sales in Carencro, which benefitted from high taxable sales related to the construction of the Amazon fulfillment center last year, were down 10% from a year ago and so far this year are down 14% from a year ago.
Sales in Scott and Broussard, however, beat the inflation rate as each had sales 15% in June compared to a year ago. Duson, the smallest municipality, was up 50% as sales set a monthly record at $6.6 million.
Data points from the city of Lafayette include:
- For the first time in ninth months, grocery store sales were down from a year ago as sales dipped 2.6%.
- Restaurant sales were up 6.5%.
- Overall food sales were up 2.8%.
- Apparel sales were down 30%.
- Auto parts sales were up 15%.
- Repair shop sales topped $8.2 million, up 66% from a year ago as more people are spending money on car repairs instead of buying a new vehicle.
- Furniture store sales were down 36%.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.